OUTSIDE AGENCY LOOKS TO DEVELOP INDUSTRIAL PARK

An outside government agency may be taking over the development of a proposed industrial park off Interstate 40 in Gordonsville. Smith County owns approximately 119 acres near the interstate which was purchased last year. Plans are to develop the land for an industrial park. Because of the county’s dire financial situation, the proposal has become controversial.

Some residents are asking why the county is developing an industrial park with money it doesn’t have. However, a representative with the Tennessee Central Economic Authority (formerly Four Lake Regional Industrial Development Authority) told county commissioners meeting for their September session the agency might be interested in developing the property as an industrial site, but such action would be pending approval of the agency’s board of directors. Charly Lyon, president of the agency, said he expected to have additional information concerning the proposal when the county commission meets in October.

