PARKING IN FIRE LANE CO$TLY

Carthage police continue to monitor fire lanes in the town’s businesses. The department recently announced plans to begin strict enforcement of fire lane laws at Walmart and Sav-Way.

A ticket for parking in a fire lane can be costly. The fee for being found guilty of parking in a fire lane is $116.06.

Prior to beginning enforcement, the police department noted parking in fire lanes had gotten “to the point where it was getting out of hand and turning into a larger problem”.

