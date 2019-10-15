TWO WHEEL TAXES SET FOR MARCH 2020 BALLOT

Residents will vote in two wheel tax referendums come March of next year. Two resolutions calling for the referendums were approved on second and final reading during the county commission’s October meeting, Monday night.

One referendum calls for a $25 wheel tax which would help fund the county’s general fund and a second referendum calls for a $25 wheel tax referendum which would fund “highway capital projects”.

The two resolutions calling for the referendums were approved on first reading by commissioners in September.

