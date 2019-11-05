JUDGE JOHN WOOTTEN SET TO RETIRE

Judge John Wootten Jr. plans to retire, effective January 1 (2020). Wootten has served the Fifteenth Judicial District, which includes Smith, Jackson, Macon, Trousdale and Wilson counties, as a circuit judge since 1998.

“I have notified Governor Bill Lee of my decision to retire in order for him to initiate the selection process to name a successor judge until the August, 2020 election,” commented Judge Wootten.

“Public office has been described as a public trust. It truly is a rare gift from the citizens to serve in public office. I have considered it my highest professional honor. I am most grateful to the good people of this five county judicial district for granting me their trust for over 21 years,” commented Wootten.

Judge Wootten was first elected in 1998 and re-elected in 2006 and 2014.