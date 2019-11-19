ACLU SUES SMITH COUNTY SCHOOLS

The ACLU of Tennessee filed a lawsuit against Smith County Schools on behalf of two families who say the school system regularly incorporates prayer into school events and proselytizes students.

The plaintiffs are listed as Kelly Butler and Jason and Sharona Carr.

The suit reads:

“KELLY BUTLER, on his own behalf and as the natural parent and next friend of his minor children, H.B. and P.B.; JASON CARR and SHARONA CARR, on their own behalf and as the natural parents and next friends of their minor children, L.C. and D.C., Plaintiffs,

v.

SMITH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION; BARRY H. SMITH, in his official capacity as Director of Schools of the Smith County School System; KELLY BELL, in her official capacity as Principal of Smith County Middle School; and DUSTY WHITAKER, in his official capacity as Principal of Smith County High School, Defendants.”

A copy of the lawsuit can be viewed on the ACLU website HERE.

