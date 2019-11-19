Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/21/19

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 2, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 5, 2005, in Book No. 126, at Page 407, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Katherine Riggins and Randall Riggins and Katherine Ferrell Riggins, conveying certain property therein described to B. Keith Williams as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for SouthStar Funding, LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, will, on December 4, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A tract or parcel of land located in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Being located in the 12th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of Lover’s Lane; and being a portion of the property found in the Deed Book 119, Page 685, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Also being Tract #1 of the Jeffrey R. Shoulders Subdivision of record in Plat Book 3, Page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 65, Parcel 12, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of the Stephen Rollins; thence leaving road with line of Rollins South 22 degrees 57 minutes 20 seconds West 8.35 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch elm tree; thence South 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds West 324.31 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #3 of the Shoulders property (2.64 acres as per survey of same date) North 84 degrees 25 minutes 56 seconds West 155.41 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #2 of the Shoulders property (1.19 acres as per survey of same date) North 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds East 330.00 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane; thence with said margin South 82 degrees 21 minutes 46 seconds East 50.00 feet; thence South 66 degrees 35 minutes 59 seconds East 108.02 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.18 acres, more or less, as shown as Tract #1 of survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsvllle, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 29.1996. A 50-feet front building setback applies to this tract (see PB 3, page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee.) ALSO KNOWN AS: 136 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KATHERINE RIGGINS RANDALL RIGGINS KATHERINE FERRELL RIGGINS MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR SOUTHSTAR FUNDING, LLC MIKE GILBERT AND EDDIE MAHAFFEY PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WORLD FINANCIAL NETWORK BANK FIRST CASH LLC MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CREDIT ONE BANK, N.A. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 314797 DATED November 8, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 11-14-3t

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation Head Start Program will be accepting sealed Audit Proposals until 12:00 noon on December 31, 2019. The Corporation is requesting proposals from CPA firms interested in contracting for a Financial and Compliance Audit of our Private Non-Profit Agency. The fiscal year runs from May 1 through April 30. Contact Betty Way for Proposal Specifications at L.B.J.& C. Central Office, 1150 Chocolate Drive, Cookeville, Tennessee at 931-528-3361 ext. 231. Audit Proposals will be opened January 6, 2020 at the Central Office. The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation is an Equal Opportunity Employer and has the right to reject any or all proposals. 11-21-1t

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation Head Start Program will be accepting sealed Audit Proposals until 12:00 noon on December 31, 2019. The Corporation is requesting proposals from CPA firms interested in contracting for our two (2) employee benefits plans. Both the L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation Tax Sheltered Annuity Plan and the L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation Pension Plan are defined contribution pension plans. The year-end for both plans is December 31, 2019. Previous audits of these plans gave a disclaimer of opinion as permitted by 29 CFR 2520.103-8 of the Department of Labor’s Rules and Regulations. Contact Betty Way for Proposal Specifications at L.B.J.& C. Central Office, 1150 Chocolate Drive, Cookeville, Tennessee at 931-528-3361 ext. 231. Audit Proposals will be opened January 6, 2020 at the Central Office. The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation is an Equal Opportunity Employer and has the right to reject any or all proposals. 11-21-1t

I, Cathy Hodge, have this 1998 Toyota with this VIN # JT3HP10V2W0166341 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-818-6141. 11-21-1tpd

I, Dale Dixon, am in possession of a 1965 CJ5 Jeep, VIN# 8305186006. If you have any claims to this vehicle, call 615-774-3186. 11-14-19(2t)

GALLATIN HOUSING AUTHORITY & SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL For INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT PRJ-19-R-0003 The Gallatin Housing Authority (GHA) and South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) are seeking the services of a qualified, responsible Certified Public Accountant firm/Individual interested in providing annual financial audits for GHA and SCHA. Proposal packets can be requested at: www.gallatinha.com, and at our main office located at 401 North Boyers Ave., Gallatin, TN 37066. GHA will conduct a pre-proposal conference at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 401 N. Boyers Ave., Gallatin, TN, 37066. 11-14-19(1t)

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 11-21-19(2T)

I, Jeri Mason, am in possession of a 1996 Dodge 150 PK. VIN#3B7HC13Z8TG145779. If you have any claims to this vehicle, call 615-887-0249. 11-21-19(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville Audit Committee will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 02, 2019. The purpose of this meeting is to complete the formation of the committee and address any pending finance matters. All interested citizens are invited to attend. James M. Gibbs, Mayor 11-21-19-(1t)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6:45 p.m. South Carthage City Hall in South Carthage, Tennessee. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the South Carthage City Hall at 615-735-2727. Hollis Mullinax South Carthage Mayor 11-21-19(2t)

Wastewater Plant Aeration Basin Clean Out – Town of Carthage Seeking company to clean out Aeration Basin at Carthage Wastewater Plant. Must supply all labor, equipment, and supervision to drain and clean grit and sludge out of 192,500 gallon aeration basin. Primary Digester (103,600 gallon) and the Secondary Clarifier (111,138-gallon) will have to be lowered in order to drain the Aerations Basin safely. If interested and professionally qualified to do this job, send your sealed bid to City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030. Bids will be opened at 10 am on November 27th, 2019. 11-21-19(1t)

