HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS-PARADE SET FOR SUNDAY

Smith County Hometown Christmas, featuring the Carthage Lions Club Christmas Parade, will take place Sunday (December 1) afternoon. Activities will be centered around downtown Carthage with musical performances at the courthouse. Music will begin at 2 p.m. with Amanda Crawford, followed by The Spot Kids at 2:30 pm. and Williamson Branch will perform at 3 p.m. Free horse drawn carriage rides will take place downtown from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

A Jingle Bell Call money giveaway will take place at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. A total of $400 will be given away. A number of businesses are expected to be open. Some will be holding open house. The Carthage Lions Club Christmas Parade begins at 4:30 p.m. Youngsters can visit with Santa after the parade inside the historic courthouse. Also, the community Christmas tree lighting will take place on the courthouse following the parade.