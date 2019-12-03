aCROSS SMITH COUNTY COMMUNITY LIGHTING PROJECT

Residents may have noticed lighted crosses at numerous homes and businesses around the county this Christmas season. It’s part of a movement called “aCross Smith County Community Lighting Project”.

Residents throughout the county are encouraged to participate in the community project by simply erecting a lighted cross or cross scene in their yard or elsewhere on their property for Christmas. So far more than 200 people have registered their crosses. The community event began last year with the “aCROSS Sykes” Christmas decorating event.

Residents along Sykes Road from Hickman to Brush Creek placed a lighted cross or cross scene on their property for Christmas. Residents were encouraged to travel the road to view the displays. This year, residents throughout the county are encouraged to view the displays.

