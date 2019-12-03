HOLIDAY EVENTS: PARADE/MUSICAL/DRIVE-THROUGH

A number of events celebrating the Christmas season are taking place this weekend.

•The town of Gordonsville’s annual Night of Lights Christmas parade is set for 5 p.m., Saturday, December 7. Entry fee is the donation of an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item. Items can be left at Gordonsville City Hall. Also, for more information check out the town’s website.

•Performances of A Charlie Brown Christmas, presented by the Smith County Fine Arts, begin this week. Shows begin December 6 and continue through December 15. Show times include: December 6 and December 13—6:30 p.m. December 7 and December 14—6:30 p.m. December 8 and December 15—2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and $15. All seats are reserved. The presentation is a stage adaptation of the highly popular television presentation. Tickets include pre-show appetizers and beverages. A Charlie Brown Christmas will be performed in the Hull Theatre located in the historic Smith County Courthouse in Carthage.

•Brush Creek Baptist Church will present its annual Christmas drive-through December 7 and December 8. The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. each night at 26 School House Circle in Brush Creek. The event is free but donations to Hats of Love Ministry are appreciated. For more information contact 615-683-8249. In case of inclement weather visitors can call the number and listen to the recording for information.