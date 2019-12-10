THREE SMITH COUNTIANS SEEK JUDGE WOOTTEN’S JUDICIAL SEAT

The appointment of a Fifteenth Judicial District Circuit Court judgeship by Governor Bill Lee will have significant interest to Smith County residents. Three Smith County residents are among the six applicants for the soon to be vacated Fifteenth Judicial District Circuit Court Judge seat, a position now held by Judge John D. Wootten Jr., who recently announced his retirement as of January 1 (2020).

The Fifteenth Judicial District includes Smith, Jackson, Macon, Trousdale and Wilson counties. Tennessee’s Trial Court Vacancy Commission has announced it will consider six applicants for the vacancy.

Local applicants include Jack Branden Bellar, a Carthage attorney, a Gordonsville resident and attorney for Smith County; Smith County General Sessions Judge Michael Collins and Carthage resident, and Javin Cripps, a Carthage resident and Fifteenth Judicial District Assistant District Attorney assigned to Macon County.

