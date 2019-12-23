Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/26/19

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville Audit Committee will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 06, 2020 in their regular quarterly meeting. All interested citizens are invited to attend. James M. Gibbs, Mayor 12-26-19(1t)

NOTICE The regular monthly meeting of the Board of Commissioners of Smith Utility District has been postponed from January 1, 2020 to January 8, 2020 at 8:00 am at the office. 12-26-19(1T)

Public Notice Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Division of Water Resources Notice Requesting Public Comments on Draft Permit Actions FILE # 19.226 The purpose of this notice is to advise the public of the following proposed permit action and solicit comments and information necessary to evaluate the potential impact of the proposed activities on the aquatic environment. Pursuant to The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act of 1977, T.C.A. §69-3-108 and Tennessee Rules, Chapter 0400-40-07, the proposed activity described below has been submitted for approval under an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit and Section 401 Water Quality Certification. Section 401 of the Clean Water Act requires that an applicant obtain a water quality certifi cation from the state when federal permit is required. This notice is intended to inform interested parties of this permit application and draft permit and rationale, and to ask for comments and information necessary to determine possible impacts to water quality. At the conclusion of the public notice period a final determination will be made whether to issue or deny the permit. PERMIT COORDINATOR: Robert Wayne, Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation, Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor Nashville, Tennessee 37243, Phone: 615-532-0709, Email: robert.j.wayne@tn.gov APPLICANT: Tennessee Department of Transportation, c/o Khalid Ahmed, 505 Deaderick Street, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37243 LOCATION: State Route 80, Pleasant Shade, Smith County, TN, Peyton Creek, Latitude 36.3431, Longitude -85.9655, Ecoregion 71h Outer Nashville Basin. To view the proposed location of these impacts and the watershed condition, visit the Division’s map viewer at http:// tdeconline.tn.gov/dwr/ and search on the permit number or coordinates listed in this Public Notice. PROJECT DESCRIPTION / PURPOSE: The Tennessee Department of Transporation (TDOT) proposes to repair and stabilize the side slope of State Route 80. The work as proposed will will result in 360 linear feet of impact to the left descending stream bank of Peyton Creek. The applicant proposes to purchase 32.4 functional feet credits from the Cumberland River Compact Middle Cumberland Service Area to compensate for impacts to Peyton Creek. ANTIDEGRADATION: This section of the Peyton Creek has available parameters for habitat. As described in the accompanying permit rationale, the Department has made a preliminary determination that the proposed activity will result in more than deminimis degradation to Peyton Creek . FACTORS CONSIDERED: In deciding whether to issue or deny this permit, the Division will consider all comments of record and the requirements of applicable federal and state laws. The division will consider the nature, scale and effects of proposed impacts. The Division will consider practicable alternatives to the alteration, loss of waters or habitat, diminishment in biological diversity, cumulative or secondary impacts to the water resource, and adverse impacts to unique, high quality, or impaired waters. In making this decision, a final determination will be made evaluating appreciable permanent loss of resource values and proposed compensatory mitigation to ensure the project will result in no overall net loss of state water resources values. HOW TO COMMENT: TDEC is requesting public comment on this proposed permit action. Obtaining a broad range of facts and opinions on Agency actions is one of the best ways to ensure appropriate decisions. Persons wishing to comment on the proposal are invited to submit written comments to the Division. Written comments must be received within thirty days following distribution of the approved public notice materials (including signage and newspaper ad). Comments will become part of the record and will be considered in the final decision. The applicant’s name and permit number should be referenced. Send all written comments to the Division’s address listed below to the attention of the permit coordinator. You may also comment via email to water.permits@tn.gov. After the Division makes a final permit determination, a permit appeal may be filed by the applicant or by any person who participated in the public comment period whose appeal is based on comments given to the Division in writing during the public comment period or in testimony at a formal public hearing. If it is hard for you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Saul Castillo at 615-532-0462 or saul.castillo@tn.gov for more information. PUBLIC HEARING: Interested persons may request in writing that the Division hold a public hearing on this application. The request must be received by the Division within the comment period, indicate the interest of the party requesting it, the reason(s) a hearing is warranted, and the water quality issues being raised. When there is sufficient public interest in water quality issues, the Division will hold a public hearing in accordance with 0400-40-07-.04(4) (f). Send all public hearing requests to the attention of the permit coordinator at the address listed below or via email to water.permits@tn.gov. Any scheduled public hearings will be advertised through a similar public notice process. FILE REVIEW: The permit application, supporting documentation, including detailed plans and maps, draft permit and rationale, and related comments are available for review on the internet at the Division’s Water Resources Permits Dataviewer (http://environment-online.tn.gov:8080/ pls/enf_reports/f?p=9034:34001:0:::::) by entering the permit file number listed in the title of this Public Notice. The file may be viewed and copied at the address listed below: Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation, Division of Water Resources, Natural Resources Unit, William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor Nashville, Tennessee 37243. 12-16-19(1t)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 5:30 P.M. at the Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact Mayor Sarah Marie Smith at (615) 735-1881. Sarah Marie Smith ~ Mayor of Carthage 12-26-19(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, January 2, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at City Hall, 314 Spring Street.

Carthage City Council will have a Special Called Meeting, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 5 p.m. at City Hall to discuss a resignation letter from the City Recorder with option to take action on results of the discussion.

Carthage Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 5:300 p.m. at City Hall, 314 Spring St.

These meetings are open to the public, and all interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith – Mayor of Carthage 12-26-19(1t)

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE AN APPLICATION Smith Utility District intends to file an application for financial assistance for a 10” diameter water main along Main St. in Gordonsville, TN with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development. The specific elements of the proposed project include replacement of an existing 6” diameter water main and services. A public information meeting for all interested parties will be held as follows: DATE: January 8, 2020 TIME: 9:00 AM PLACE: 193 Gordonsville Hwy, Carthage, TN 37030 The purpose of this meeting will be to give the public an opportunity to become acquainted with the proposed project and to comment on economic and environmental impacts, service areas, alternatives and other issues. Representatives of Smith Utility District will be available to explain the proposal and to answer questions. Smith Utility District does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. 12-26-19(1t)

Smith County Board of Education will be accepting sealed bids for sale three portable classrooms. Bids will be opened January 17, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Board of Education building located at 126 SCMS Ln, Carthage, TN. The winning bidder will have 60 days from date of deed to remove portable classroom from property. All portables are sold as is. Portable 1, Carthage Elementary: Acton 23.5 ft X 42ft Portable 2, Carthage Elementary: GE Modular 20ft X 40ft Portable 3, Gordonsville Elementary: Acton 20ft X 40ft 12-12-19(2t)

Dorchester County Department of Social Services Legal Department 216 Orangeburg Road Summerville, South Carolina 29483 Legal Notice Follows: STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DORCHESTER IN THE FAMILY COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DOCKET NO.: 2019-DR-18-1220 SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES VERSES Silvia Perez-Rios, Luis Lopez-Ramos, Adan Pacheco-Tacuba NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES: You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint in this action filed with the Clerk of Court for Dorchester County on August 23, 2019. Upon proof of interest, a copy of the Complaint will be delivered to you upon request from the Clerk of Court in Dorchester, and you must serve a copy of your Answer to the Complaint on the Plaintiff, the Dorchester County Department of Social Services, at the office of their Attorney, The Legal Department of the Dorchester County Department of Social Service, 216 Orangeburg Road, Summerville, South Carolina 29483, within thirty days of this publication. If you fail to answer within the time set forth above, the Plaintiff will proceed to seek relief from the Court. 12-19-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 31, 2010, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 8, 2010, in Book No. 220, at Page 435, and modified on January 20, 2017, In Book No. 329, At Page 261 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Jeffrey Bastardi and Cindy Bastardi, conveying certain property therein described to Andrew C Rambo as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on February 13, 2020 on or about 9:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: LYING AND BEING in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING TRACT NO. 5, containing 6.63 acres, more or less, of the plat of The Resubdivision of Tracts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the William Floyd Subdivision, a plat of which is of record in Plat Cabinet C, Slide 160, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO Plat Book C, Page 160 and Restrictions of record in Book 131, Page 588 and Easements of record in Book 134, Page 761 and Book 155, Page 109 and Right of-Way Agreement of record in Book 199, Page 174 and any and all restrictions, easements, setback lines, conditions, plat of record, and encumbrances of record in the Register’s Office for the aforesaid County. ALSO KNOWN AS: 46 Borck Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JEFFREY BASTARDI CINDY BASTARDI INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE ATTENTION: WENDY SMOOT BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE – SOUTHEAST GROUP, LLC D/B/A BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE WILLIAM C. FLOYD AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK, FSB On or about January 26, 2015, the United States of America, Internal Revenue Service, filed a federal tax lien against the Defendant, Jeffrey W & Cindy Bastardi, recorded in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, at Book 286, Page 245. Any interest in the property held by the United States of America, Internal Revenue Service, by virtue of the aforementioned federal tax lien is both junior and inferior to the interests held by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. Provided, however, that the United States of America, Internal Revenue Service, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. §7425 and 28 U.S.C. §2410(c), shall have one hundred and twenty (120) days from the date of the sale within which to redeem the property by virtue of its tax lien(s) herein by payment of the actual amount paid by the purchaser at the foreclosure sale, plus any amount in excess of the expenses necessarily incurred in connection with such property, less the income from such property, plus a reasonable rental value of such property. As required by 26 U.S.C. §7425(b), the United States of America, Internal Revenue Service has been given timely notice of this action. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 321387 DATED December 19, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 12-26-3t

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE ERICA JADE RITTENBERRY, PLAINTIFF-WIFE, v. 2019-CV-57 JERRY CONNER RITTENBERRY, DEFENDANT-HUSBAND It appearing from the bill filed in this cause, which is sworn to, that the defendant’s whereabouts are unknown; however, his last known address was 419 East Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087. Therefore, he cannot be served through the ordinary process of law to bring him before the Court. It is therefore ordered that the defendant, Jerry Conner Rittenberry, enter his appearance herein on or before February 9, 2020 and answer plaintiff’s bill or the same will be taken as confessed as to him and the matter will be set for a hearing ex-parte. A copy of this Order will be published for four consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. WILLIAM D. HINTON ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF 12-19-4t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on January 8, 2020 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BILLY M SEVIER AND SANDI K SEVIER, to Arnold M. Weiss, Trustee, on March 14, 2006, at Record Book 146, Page 36-52 as Instrument No. 06001108 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Trustee for the registered holders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-1 The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Eighteenth (18th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at a point in the east margin of Highway 141 in the Village of Grant; thence North 77-50-52E 289.09 feet to a point; thence South 16-19-53E 124.50 feet to a point; thence South 76-44-33W 287.41 feet to the margin of Highway 141; thence along a margin of Highway 141 North 11-10-12W 130.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing .84 acres, more or less according to a survey by Petty and Petty, Licensed Surveyors dated November 21, 1986 on which the above property is identified as Tract No. 2. BEING the same property as conveyed to Billy Sevier and Sandi K. Sevier by deed recorded 09/23/89 in Book 117, Page 180. Parcel/Tax I.D. #: MAP 080 PARCEL 01800 Tax ID: MAP 080 PARCEL 01800 Current Owner(s) of Property: BILLY M SEVIER AND SANDI K SEVIER The street address of the above described property is believed to be 390 Grant Hwy, Gordonsville, TN 38563, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 19-000386-671-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273 7100 Commerce Way Brentwood, TN 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 12-12-3t

