COACH/TEACHER CONTINUES TO GIVE LIFE AFTER DEATH

Two families continue to raise awareness that organ donations save lives. A special banner in remembrance of the late Donnie Baker, a former teacher/coach at Gordonsville High School and organ donor, was recently donated to the school to promote organ donor awareness.

The banner includes a photo of Baker and Barbara Cantrell, an organ recipient, who is alive today because Baker was an organ donor. Presented to the high school at the basketball game when Smith County High School played on Saturday, December 21, the banner was given to the school by the Cantrell family.’

