HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR PASSES AT 93

A Smith County resident, who was also a Holocaust survivor, has passed away.

Gordonsville resident Ruth D. Anderson died Monday, December 23, at the age of 93. Anderson is the wife of the late Joe K. Anderson, a former superintendent of Smith County schools, Gordonsville High School principal and Gordonsville mayor.

Anderson was born March 29, 1926 in Köslin Pomerania, Poland. She married Joe K. Anderson on October 8, 1948 and he preceded her in death on September 7, 2014. She graduated from the Fürstin-Bismarck-Lyceum High School in Fürstin, Germany.

Funeral services for Mrs. Anderson were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday December 31.

