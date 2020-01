SCHS GRADUATE WRECK VICTIM

A 2016 Smith County High School graduate, Ryan Williams, was killed in a wreck in Dickson County, New Year’s Eve.

The single vehicle wreck occurred around 11:26 p.m., Tuesday (January 31), at 184 West Piney Road (Dickson County), according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The victim was transported to TriStar Medical Center in Dickson where he was pronounced dead at 1:29 a.m., Wednesday.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER…

READ OBIT HERE