COUNCILMAN PETTY SUGGESTS OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

A Carthage City Councilman is suggesting the city establish an Oversight Committee to address city employee complaints. During a special called meeting, Councilman Sam Petty suggested the council set up an Oversight Committee made up of “possibly” three citizens which an employee can go to with a complaint.

The councilman’s suggestion came during a special called meeting held on Tuesday night (January 7) to address the December resignation of city recorder Jennifer Parker and allegations of a “toxic” work environment included in her resignation letter. The meeting was open to complaints from city employees.

Parker’s resignation raised concerns among council members, being the second city recorder to resign in eight months.

