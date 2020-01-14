ONE OF COUNTY’S OLDEST RESIDENTS PASSES

One of the county’s oldest residents has passed away. Irene Frank, 102, passed away, Friday afternoon at Riverview Regional Medical Center. Frank formerly resided at The Pavilion Assisted Living in South Carthage.

On December 4, Frank was admitted to Riverview Regional Medical Center after suffering a hip injury. A native of Seminary Township in Fayette County, Illinois, Frank moved to Smith County to be close to family members who lived in the Tanglewood community.

Frank was Methodist in belief, graduated from Mulberry Grove Senior High School in 1935 and attended Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois.

