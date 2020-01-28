JUDGE COLLINS CANDIDACY

Local judge, community leader and family man, Judge Michael Collins announces his campaign for Circuit Court Judge in the Republican primary on March 3rd, 2020.

Wilson, Smith and Macon counties are included in this primary race. Guided by his faith and conservative principles, Judge Collins’ belief is to follow the law, protect the community and help others. Collins believes his experience on the bench as General Sessions Judge has prepared him for the Circuit Court.

Born and raised in Middle Tennessee, Judge Collins said his philosophy has always been simple, “hold dangerous criminals accountable, protect victims and their families, help non-violent drug addicted offenders lead purposeful lives and protect and defend the Constitution.”

