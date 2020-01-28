TIMBERLOFT OWNER AWARDED FOR RESCUE

Timberloft owner Kevin Jones is known for cooking up a hearty meal and managing a highly successful restaurant. But the longtime restaurant owner stepped out of his comfort zone when he rescued a potential drowning victim at the Wildwood Resort and Marina (formerly Granville Marina) boat ramp on the Cordell Hull Lake in Granville this past summer.

During a ceremony held at the marina Friday morning, Jones was recognized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with the “Department of The Army’s Commander’s Award For Public Service” by Lt. Col. Sonny B. Avichal.

“I thank God I still had the stamina,” said Jones, who is 58. “I’m just glad to have been in the right place at the right time”.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!