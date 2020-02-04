HOSPITAL REACHES PLATEAU

Riverview Regional Medical Center (RRMC) has earned another distinction. The hospital has been named a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader, recognizing its continued efforts in transforming its culture of safety and achieving high standards of quality care, performance improvement and patient engagement. The designation replaces the hospital’s former recognition as a Duke LifePoint Quality Affiliate. “We are so proud of our team’s continued efforts to ensure that our patients and their families have the best possible care and experiences and are delighted to recognize their hard work with this new designation,” said Mike Herman, chief executive officer of RRMC.

“The culture of safety we have created here is strengthened every day through the commitment of our physicians and employees across all of our departments, and we look forward to continuing to advance how we deliver quality care close to home.” RRMC was named a Duke LifePoint Quality Affiliate in May 2014 in recognition of achieving certain benchmarks in the LifePoint National Quality Program. The LifePoint National Quality program was developed by LifePoint Health in collaboration with Duke University Health System as a structured process for ensuring consistent, high standards of quality and patient safety.

