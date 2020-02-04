TERRY COLLINS ANNOUNCES RE-ELECTION BID

I, Terry Collins am announcing my candidacy for re-election of the Smith County Property Assessor’s office on August 6. “First of all I want to thank the citizens of Smith County for the opportunity to serve as assessor of property.

It is truly an honor to represent Smith County in this capacity. We have made many upgrades in our office in the ever-changing world that meets the technology demands every day.

“I am very proud of my staff which has not changed since I came into office. Teresa Clay, Tiffany Holliman, Shane Jones and myself have a combined 90 years of experience in this office which is a very valuable asset to the citizens of Smith County. We understand every day just how important it is to keep things up to date and work hard every day to achieve that goal.

“Your help and vote would be very much appreciated as we strive together to make Smith County a better place to live.”