THREE CHARGED AFTER SEARCH OF RESIDENCE

Multiple charges have been filed in connection with the search of a South Carthage residence. During the search of the kitchen area at the residence, a white container was found with approximately 1.1 ounces of marijuana, according to an offense report filed by sheriff’s department K-9 officer Sgt. Ridge Long.

A set of scales which contained marijuana residue was also located. Located in a purse was a clear pill bottle which contained marijuana residue as well as $590 which “through investigation was deemed to be the profit from selling marijuana,” according to Sgt. Long’s report.

Jacquelene C. Campbell, 33, Carthage, James Daniel Shehane, 26, Carthage, and David Allen Petty, South Carthage, 60, were charged.

