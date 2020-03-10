OBIT: James Petty

James Wilson Petty passed from this earth on the morning of February 26th, 2020.

Mr Petty was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Thelma Jean (Gibbs) Petty. Mr. Petty is survived by his youngest brother, Tommy (spouse Becky) Petty, and his four sons, Albert (spouse Cathy), Danny (spouse Alix), Mark (spouse Jamie), Garland (spouse Sally), six grandchildren and two great grandsons.

Mr. Petty was born August 6th, 1931 in Chestnut Mound to Lloyd and Martha (Boles) Petty. He had three brothers, Maxie and Bobby (both now deceased) and Tommy.

He married Thelma Jean Gibbs on May 23, 1954 and together they traveled the world in support of his career in the Air Force. During their marriage they lived in Japan, England and four different states (Tennessee, Texas, Florida and Louisiana.) Mr. Petty was known for his ability to fix any kind of mechanical equipment and his ability to stretch a dollar. He shared with Mrs. Petty a love of nature (especially wild birds) and their many, many pets.

In lieu of the flowers the family ask you make a donation in his name to the Lovie Fund.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE