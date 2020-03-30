OBIT: Scott Crawford

Mr. Scott Crawford of Dunlap, Tennessee and longtime Carthage resident died at 9:15 p.m. Monday evening, March 23, 2020, at the age of 48 at his Dunlap home, following a thirty five year battle with cancer. He was pronounced deceased by hospice at 11:30 p.m.

Memorial services will be conducted from the East Carthage Missionary Baptist Church with a time and date to be announced after the Covid 19 subsides. Following the memorial services he will be buried in the Crawford family plot in the Garden of The Cross at Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born March 3, 1972 at the former Carthage General Hospital in South Carthage he was one of two sons of Eld. James Robert and Brenda Darlene Bennett Crawford of Carthage.

Mr. Crawford was formerly employed with Texas Boot Co. and before becoming totally disabled in 1997 was employed with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. He was also employed for many years by the Newspaper Printing Corporation delivering the Tennessean in Smith County.

He was saved at the age of 9 years of age and was baptized by the late Eld. R. C. Bennett into the full fellowship of the East Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, is his brother, Jeremy Crawford and wife, Holly Scurlock Crawford, and their children, Caleb and Reece Crawford, all of South Carthage; two children, Seth and Lucas Crawford, both of Dunlap; the mother of his children and caregiver during his final days, Fredia Barber Crawford of Dunlap.

The family requests memorial to assist with the expenses.

