Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/02/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Willie Haskell (Buddy) Kemp Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of March, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Willie Haskell (Buddy) Kemp, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of March, 2020. Signed Joyce E. Kemp, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 4-02-2t

Public Notice Smith Co. Board of Education The Smith County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. An extension of the current contract with the Director of Schools is on the agenda. 03-26-20(3t)

I have in my possession an abandoned vehicle, VIN#2GCEK19R8W1143833. If you have any claims, call John M. Harris at 615-561-0631. 03-26-20(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR A LEASE FOR AN EXCAVATOR. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR TWO YEARS BEGINNING JULY 1, 2020. BIDS WILL BE OPENED WEDNESDAY APRIL 13, 2020 AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN, 38563. FOR BID SPECS, PLEASE CALL 615-683- 3326. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-02-20(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR A LEASE FOR A BOBCAT T740 TRACKLOADER. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR TWO YEARS BEGINNING JULY 1, 2020. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 13, 2020 AT 9:30 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN, 38563. FOR BID SPECS, PLEASE CALL 615-683-3326. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-02-20(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR A LEASE FOR A BOMAG BW120SL-5 ROLLER. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR TWO YEARS BEGINNING JULY 1, 2020. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 13, 2020 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN, 38563. FOR BID SPECS, PLEASE CALL 615-683-3326. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-02-20(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR A LEASE FOR A SWEEPMASTER 300. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR TWO YEARS BEGINNING JULY 1, 2020. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY APRIL 13, 2020 AT 9:00 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN, 38563. FOR BID SPECS, PLEASE CALL 615-683-3326. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-02-20(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE – SMITH COUNTY The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR: MAKE: MODEL: VIN: 2004 Nissan Maxima 1N4BA41E44C913958 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501, Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale.