OBIT: Jerry Hudson

Kempville community farmer and longtime resident Mr. Jerry Hudson died peacefully Tuesday afternoon, March 31, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. at the Pavilion in Lebanon where he had resided since February 22nd. Mr. Hudson was 82.

Mr. Hudson was at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services were conducted Thursday afternoon, April 2nd, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Burton officiating. Burial followed in the Hackett Family Cemetery in the Kempville community.

One of two sons and five daughters and the first to die of the seven children, he was born in the Little Salt Lick Creek community on December 29, 1937 to the late John Henry Hudson, who died at the age of 60 on February 3, 1977 as the result of a massive heart attack, and Georgia Bethel Sircy Hudson, who died at the age of 89 on June 8, 2006.

He was a 1955 graduate of Smith County High School where he majored in Agriculture and was a delegate to the Future Farmers of America State Convention his first three years of high school. For his final three years at S. C. H. S. he played basketball and was a member of the Latin, Spanish, and Glee Club.

Also a skilled carpenter, Mr. Hudson had an innate love for farming, often working from the break of day into the night on his large Kempville community farm, and it was said of him in the 1955 yearbook: “Toil is the law of life and its best fruit”.

He was preceded in death by the mother of their three children, North Springs community native the late Betty Joyce Smith Hudson, who died on May 21, 2015 at the age of 72.

Mr. Hudson was a member of the Christian Community Fellowship Church in Kempville.

Mr. Hudson proudly served our country with the United States Army and was in the first group to be deployed to Cuba during the Bay of Pigs/Cuban Missile Crisis; howeve, this was averted due to threats made against Cuba and the Soviet Rule if implemented because of retaliations promised by then President John F. Kennedy.

Surviving are his three children, a daughter Christy Hudson Schoolfield and husband, Mark, of the Defeated Creek community; two sons, Jeff Hudson and wife, Michelle Waggoner Hudson, also of the Defeated Creek community, Jamie Hudson and wife, Jamie, of the Kempville community; brother, Billy Hudson and wife, Frances Dycus Hudson, of the Kempville community; Sue Hudson Wood of Nashville, Peggy Hudson Halliburton of the Buffalo community, Judy Hudson Hackett and husband, Dennis, of the Gladdice community, Lene Hudson McKinney and husband, Tommy, of the Tanglewood community, Keitha Hudson Webb and husband, Jim, of the Defeated Creek community; five grandchildren, Brittany Hudson Westmoreland and husband, David, of South Carthage, Dr. Logan Hudson and wife, Brooklyn, of the Hillsdale community, Dillon and Nick Hudson of the Kempville community, Avery Anne Schoolfield; three great-grandchildren, Bailey, Ace and Hudson Westmoreland of South Carthage.

The family requests memorials to either the Hackett Family Cemetery Mowing Fund or the Hickory Grove Christian Community Fellowship Church in Kempville.

