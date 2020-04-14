Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/16/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Linda Lou Alvis Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of March, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Linda Lou Alvis, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of February, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of March, 2020. Signed Sonja Lee Filson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 4-9-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 21, 2008, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 27, 2008, in Book No. 191, at Page 405, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Joanna Carter and Hosea E Carter, Jr, conveying certain property therein described to Kevin O’ Connor as Trustee for Beneficial Tennessee, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPL1. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPL1, will, on April 30, 2020 on or about 9:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN THE 21ST CIVIL DISTRICT, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY THE PROPERTY OF DOYLE GLOVER (FORMERLY SAM ROYSTER); EAST BY THE PROPERTY OF CHARLIE KITRELL: SOUTH BY THE PROPERTY OF CHRISTINE WOODMORE AND JAMES YANCEY AND WEST BY THE PROPERTY OF HOSEA E. CARTER, JR. ET UX AND CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY 4 1/2 ACRES MORE OR LESS. AND A CERTAIN LOT LOCATED AND BEING IN THE VILLAGE OF MIDDLETON, 21ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: NORTH BY THE LANDS OF SAM ROYSTER; SOUTH BY NEW HIGHWAY #25; EAST BY OTHER PROPERTY OF GRANTORS; WEST BY THE LANDS OF SAM ROYSTER CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY ONE-HALF (1/2) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, SAID LOT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE SAM ROYSTER LINE ON NEW HIGHWAY #25 AND RUNNING EAST WITH NEW HIGHWAY 191 FT. TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 91 FT. TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WEST 191 FT. TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH WITH SAM ROYSTER LINE 91 FT. TO THE BEGINNING CORNER. ALSO KNOWN AS: 604 Dixion Springs Highway, Riddleton, TN 37151 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JOANNA CARTER HOSEA E CARTER, JR ESTATE OF JOANNA CARTER HEIRS OF JOANNA CARTER ESTATE OF HOSEA CARTER JR HEIRS OF HOSEA CARTER JR CITIFINANCIAL, INC. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 334545 DATED March 31, 2020 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 4-9-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sue L. Gentry Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sue L. Gentry, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of April, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of April, 2020. Signed Amanda Raylene Myers, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 4-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mark Lawrence Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mark Lawrence, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of April, 2020. Signed Mary Ellen Lawrence, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David W. Lawrence, Attorney 4-9-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Dorothy A. Reynolds Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Dorothy A. Reynolds, Deceased, who died on the 27th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of April, 2020. Signed Thomas McMillan Reynolds, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 4-16-2t

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Water Department will not mail their 2019 Water Quality Report. The 2019 Report will be published in the Carthage Courier on April 23, 2020. This Report may also be reviewed at the Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN. Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or you may request a copy by calling 615-735-1881. Sarah M. Smith – Mayor of Carthage 04-16-20(1t)

________________________

TO BE AUCTIONED 2007 Ford Exp. IFMELL73E07UA90047 on 4-24-20 @ 8:00am Caney Fork Motors 178 Cookeville Hwy Elmwood, TN 38560 (615) 735-6305