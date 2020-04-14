OBIT: Jack Billington

Jack Billington, the son of the late T.J and Lena Billington, born in Nashville of February 14, 1926, passed away of natural causes April 7, 2020. He is survived by wife, Barbara (Rehorn) Billington, of nearly 72 years; two sons, Thomas Earl (Pam) Billington, and Philip Steven (Cathy) Billington; three granddaughters, Kristina (Daniel) Kirby, Julianne (John)Thomason, and Courtney (Jeremy) Conner, and five great grandchildren, Brayden and Austin Kirby, Bains, Boone and Jovie Thomason; his sister, Christine Spence, his only living sibling.

Mr. Billington is preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Jefferson Billington III, and Murrel (Delores) Billington, and two sisters, Louise Billington, and Delores (Jimmy) McEwen.

Due to current restrictions there will be a private graveside service. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Hibbett & Hailey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements