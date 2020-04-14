OBIT: Opal “Tutor” Smith

Mrs. Opal D. “Tutor” Smith, age 78 of Jefferson St in Carthage, and formerly of Chestnut Mound, passed away April 7, 2020.

She was a very loving devoted Christian mother and granny. She was a wonderful cook and loved to be outdoors camping and going to the mountains.

Tutor was born February 26, 1942 in Putnam County, a daughter of the late Howard Grady Smith and Mary Lillian Rittenberry Smith. She was a loving and devoted wife to the late Hubert Smith for 61 years.

Mrs. Smith is survived by six children, Glenda (Eddie) Sykes of Brush Creek, Tony (Tammy) Smith of Carthage, Ronny (Tina) Smith of Buffalo Valley, Norma (Gary) Tisdale of Lancaster, Randy “Bear” (Marcia) Smith of Carthage, and Reggie Smith of Carthage; four grandchildren, four step grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Alene “Shorty” Smith of Lock Seven in Carthage, and Inez Smith of Hickman; several nieces and nephews.

As per Mrs. Opal’s requests, services will be held privately.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS