OBIT: Robert Bryant

Robert Ernest Bryant, age 71, of Elmwood, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Robert was born July 17, 1948.

Robert is survived by son, Erik Bryant; sister, Kathy Jarrell and partner, Gina Dalton.

Celebration of life for Robert will be announced at a future date.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Lovie’s Fund at Smith County Animal Clinic.

Hibbett & Hailey Funeral Home 615 883-2361 Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HibbettHaileyFH.com for the Bryant family.