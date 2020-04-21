OBIT: Amanda Denson

Amanda Leann Denson, age 34, of Celina passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.

She was born October 24, 1985, in Wilson County. She was a health care worker and a Baptist. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Sue Creasy Denson; and grandparents, Bro. Arnett & Estelle Creasy, Bill Denson and Tommy Bybee.

She is survived by three children: Nevaeh McCants, Jay-Lynn Denson, and Kingston Starling; father, Ellis (Teresa) Denson; three sisters, Kayla Brewington, Diana Targett, and Rachel Green; three brothers, Joey (Amber) Bybee, Bradley Jernigan, and Zachary Jernigan; grandmothers, Mary Denson and Christine Bain; 12 nieces and 2 nephews.

Due to the concerns of the Coronavirus threat, there was a private graveside service at Conatser Cemetery. There will be a public memorial service at a later date.

Pallbearers: Kevin Jennings, Deric McCants, Rachel Scott, Silas Denson, Stephen Smith, and Joe Capone.

This notice is provided as a courtesy to the Denson family. Amanda Leann Denson is the granddaughter of the late Bro. Arnett Creasy, a longtime United Methodist pastor of many local community churches.

