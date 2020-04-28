Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/30/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Clara J. Ward Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Clara J. Ward, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of April, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of April, 2020. Signed Teresa Winfree, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 4-30-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF John William Payne Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of John William Payne, Deceased, who died on the 27th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of April, 2020. Signed Jennifer Lee Bowles, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Steven A. Cassetty, Attorney 4-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Rex Randall Nesbitt, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Rex Randall Nesbitt, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 16th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of April, 2020. Signed Melinda Lou Morris, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 4-30-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jerry Hudson Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Jerry Hudson, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of April, 2020. Signed Jeffrey Hudson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 4-23-2t

________________________

Is my drinking water safe? Yes, our water meets all of EPA’s health standards. We have conducted numerous tests for over 80 contaminants that may be in drinking water. As you’ll see in the chart on the back, we only detected 8 of these contaminants. We found all of these contaminants at safe levels. What is the source of my water? Your water, which is surface water, is purchased from Carthage and comes from the Cumberland River. Our goal is to protect our water from contaminants and we are working with the State to determine the vulnerability of our water source to potential contamination. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has prepared a Source Water Assessment Program (SWAP) Report for the untreated water sources serving this water system. The SWAP Report assesses the susceptibility of untreated water sources to potential contamination. To ensure safe drinking water, all public water systems treat and routinely test their water. Water sources have been rated as reasonably susceptible, moderately susceptible or slightly susceptible based on geologic factors and human activities in the vicinity of the water source. The Cordell Hull Utility District sources rated as reasonably susceptible to potential contamination. An explanation of Tennessee’s Source Water Assessment Program, the Source Water Assessment summaries, susceptibility scorings and the overall TDEC report to EPA can be viewed online at https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/wr-water-resources/waterquality/ source-water-assessment.html or you may contact the Water System to obtain copies of specific assessments. Why are there contaminants in my water? Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791). Este informe contiene información muy importante. Tradúscalo o hable con alguien que lo entienda bien. For more information about your drinking water, please call Marcus Kemp at 615-735-9112. How can I get involved? Our Water Board meets on the 1st Thursday of each month at 6:00 pm at the district office, 3 Four Way Inn Lane Carthage, Tn. Please feel free to participate in these meetings. The Commissioners of Cordell Hull Utility District serve four year terms. Vacancies on the Board of Commissioners are filled by the Smith County Mayor from a list of three nominees certified by the Board of Commissioners to the Smith County Mayor to fill a vacancy. Candidates for the Board vacancy are selected in the Month of December. Decisions by the Board of Commissioners on customer complaints brought before the Board of Commissioners under the District’s customer complaint policy may be reviewed by the Utility Management Review Board of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation pursuant to Section 7-82-702(7) of Tennessee Code Annotated. Is our water system meeting other rules that govern our operations? The State and EPA require us to test and report on our water on a regular basis to ensure its safety. We have met all of these requirements. Results of unregulated contaminant analysis are available upon request. We want you to know that we pay attention to all the rules. Other Information The sources of drinking water (both tap water and bottled water) include rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. As water travels over the surface of the land or through the ground, it dissolves naturally-occurring minerals and, in some cases, radioactive material, and can pick up substances resulting from the presence of animals or from human activity. Contaminants that may be present in source water: • Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, and wildlife. • Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and metals, which can be naturally-occurring or result from urban stormwater runoff, industrial, or domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas production, mining, or farming. • Pesticides and herbicides, which may come from a variety of sources such as agriculture, urban stormwater runoff, and residential uses. • Organic chemical contaminants, including synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which are by-products of industrial processes and petroleum production, and can also, come from gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems. • Radioactive contaminants, which can be naturally-occurring or be the result of oil and gas production and mining activities. In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, EPA and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation prescribe regulations which limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. Cordell Hull Utility District’s water treatment processes are designed to reduce any such substances to levels well below any health concern. FDA regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which must provide the same protection for public health. Do I Need To Take Special Precautions? Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have under-gone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about not only their drinking water, but food preparation, personal hygiene, and precautions in handling infants and pets from their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbiological contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791). Lead in Drinking Water If present, elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with service lines and home plumbing. Cordell Hull Utility District is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but cannot control the variety of materials used in plumbing components. When your water has been sitting for several hours, you can minimize the potential for lead exposure by flushing your tap for 30 seconds to 2 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. If you are concerned about lead in your water, you may wish to have your water tested. Information on lead in drinking water, testing methods, and steps you can take to minimize exposure is available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline or at http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead Water System Security Following the events of September 2001, we realize that our customers are concerned about the security of their drinking water. We urge the public to report any suspicious activities at any utility facilities, including treatment plants, pumping stations, tanks, fire hydrants, etc. to 615-735-9112. Pharmaceuticals In Drinking Water Flushing unused or expired medicines can be harmful to your drinking water. Learn more about disposing of unused medicines at http:// tdeconline.tn.gov/rxtakeback/ W a t e r Q u a l i t y D a t a What does this chart mean • MCLG – Maximum Contaminant Level Goal, or the level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety. • MCL – Maximum Contaminant Level, or the highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology. To understand the possible health effects described for many regulated constituents, a person would have to drink 2 liters of water every day at the MCL level for a lifetime to have a one-in-a-million chance of having the described health effect. • MRDL: Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level or MRDL: The highest level of a disinfectant allowed in drinking water. There is convincing evidence that addition of a disinfectant is necessary for the control of microbial contaminants. • MRDLG: Maximum residual disinfectant level goal. The level of a drinking water disinfectant below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MRDLGs do not reflect the benefits of the use of disinfectants to control microbial contaminants. • AL – Action Level, or the concentration of a contaminant which, when exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements which a water system must follow. • Below Detection Level (BDL) – laboratory analysis indicates that the contaminant is not present at a level that can be detected. • Non-Detects (ND) – laboratory analysis indicates that the contaminant is not present. • Parts per million (ppm) or Milligrams per liter (mg/l) – explained as a relation to time and money as one part per million corresponds to one minute in two years or a single penny in $10,000. • Parts per billion (ppb) or Micrograms per liter – explained as a relation to time and money as one part per billion corresponds to one minute in 2,000 years, or a single penny in $10,000,000. • Nephelometric Turbidity Unit (NTU) – nephelometric turbidity unit is a measure of the clarity of water. Turbidity in excess of 5 NTU is just noticeable to the average person. • TT – Treatment Technique, or a required process intended to reduce the level of a contaminant in drinking water. • RTCR – Revised Total Coliform Rule. This rule went into effect on April 1, 2016 and replaces the MCL for total coliform with a Treatment Technique Trigger for a system assessment. *During the most recent round of Lead and Copper testing, only 0 out of 10 households sampled contained concentrations exceeding the action level. 1100% of our samples were below the turbidity limit. Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness of the water. We monitor it because it is a good indicator of the effectiveness of our filtration system. 2We have met all treatment technique requirements for Total Organic Carbon removal. CORDELL HULL UTILITY DISTRICT Water Quality Report – 2019 Contaminant Violation Yes/No Level Detected Range of Directions Date of Sample Unit Measurement MCLG MCL Likely Source of Contamination Total Coliform Bacteria(RTCR) NO 0 2019 0 TT Trigger Naturally present in the environment Turbidity1 NO .16 .01 – .16 2019 NTU N/A TT Soil runoff Copper* NO 90th% .08 .006 – .08 06/2018 ppm 1.3 AL=1.3 Corrosion of household plumbing systems; erosion of natural deposits; leaching from wood preservatives Lead* NO 90th% .0011 BDL 06/2018 ppb 0 AL=15 Corrosion of household plumbing systems; erosion of natural deposits Sodium NO 6.64 2019 ppm N/A N/A Erosion of natural deposits; used in water treatment TTHM [Total trihalomethanes] NO 64.48 LRAA 40.6- 102.0 2019 ppb n/a 80 By-product of drinking water chlorination Haloacetic Acids (HAA5) YES 44.55 LRAA 27.4- 49.8 2019 ppb N/A 60 By-product of drinking water disinfection Total Organic Carbon2 NO 2019 ppm TT TT Naturally present in the environment Chlorine NO AVG 1.74 1.4 – 2.0 2019 ppm MRDLG 4 MRDL 4 Water additive used to control microbes

________________________

Public Notice Smith Utility District has an upcoming vacancy on its board of commissioners and intends to certify three nominees to the county mayor to fill the vacancy. If you have knowledge of a qualified person to be considered as one of the three persons whose names will be submitted, you may submit the name in writing with a brief summary of the person’s qualifications. If mailed, the address is P.O.Box 28, Carthage, TN 37030, or hand deliver to 193 Gordonsville Hwy, Carthage, TN 37030. The name must be in the District’s offi ce no later than 4:00 pm (local time) May 5, 2020. The sender is responsible for complying with the on time submission of the name. It is the policy of Smith Utility District not to discriminate because of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. 04-23-20(2t)

________________________

I, Kevin True, have in my possession the following: 1989 Buell VIN# 1B9RR11G5K2133012 1999 Fleetwood VIN# 1EA5B2524X2467039, 1999 Ja-Mar VIN# 4AJTL0919XJ028129. If anyone has any information on these vehicles contact me at 615-804-3126 or by mail at PO Box 9 Chestnut Mound, TN 38552. 04-23-20(2t)

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Mid-State Construction Co., Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80004-4249-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT300 COUNTY: Smith Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make fi nal settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must fi le same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 6/12/2020.

________________________

Public Notice The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have a meeting on Thursday May 14, 2020 via teleconference to

consider the following: The establishment of mini-storage buildings on property located on Cedar Street further described as Map 053L, Group B, Parcel 005.02 (Ricky Dixon Request). The meeting will begin at 5:00 P.M. This meeting is allowed to take place via teleconference under the authority of Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 16. If any citizen would like to participate in the conference call, or if any citizen has a question or comment please contact the South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: tlee@ucdd.org by May 8, 2020. Grover Ellenburg Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals 04-30-20(1t)

________________________

Public Notice The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday May 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinances: 1. Ordinance # 20-407 – Change the zoning classifi cation on 32.74 acres of property located on Gordonsville Highway from C-2 (Highway Commercial) to R-2 (High Density Residential) 2. Ordinance # 20-408 – Delinquent sewer accounts for calendar year 2019 The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing, the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax – Mayor 04-30-20(1t)

________________________

Public Notice Due to the Covid-19 situation, 25 Utility District will be canceling their scheduled May 4th meeting. 04-30-20(1t)

________________________

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 04-30-20(2t)

________________________

Public Notice Carthage City Council: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 6:00 p.m. regularly scheduled meeting will be conducted via Zoom conference. The meeting will be uploaded to the Town of Carthage Facebook page. Sarah Marie Smith – Mayor of Carthage 04-30-20(1t)