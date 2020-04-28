OBIT: Master Wyatt Fuson

Master Wyatt Campbell Fuson, 2 day old infant son of Christopher Fuson and Shelby Quarles-Fuson, passed away on April 18, 2020.

Along with his parents, Wyatt is survived by grandparents, Renea and Homer Quarles, Melinda and Dennis Croslin, and Tracy and Stephanie Fuson; great-grandparents, Danny and Betty Prater, Reba Fuson, and Jeannette and Jimmy Montgomery. Several cousins, aunts, and uncles also survive.

The family will hold private services.

