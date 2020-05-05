Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/07/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Clara J. Ward Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Clara J. Ward, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of April, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of April, 2020. Signed Teresa Winfree, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 4-30-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF James Edward Sells Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of James Edward Sells, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of April, 2020. Signed Barbara Davenport, Co-Personal Representative Sandy Tubb, Co-Personal Representative Mark Sells, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 5-7-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Rex Randall Nesbitt, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Rex Randall Nesbitt, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 16th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of April, 2020. Signed Melinda Lou Morris, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 4-30-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Garland Kerry George Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of April, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Garland Kerry George, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of April, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of April, 2020. Signed Amanda B. George, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Kyle B. Heckman, Attorney 5-7-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Mid-State Construction Co., Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80004-4249-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNT300 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to fi le claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 6/12/2020.

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Andrea Waggoner. The Grand Jury will next meet on Friday, May 8th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 04-30-20(2t)

Public Notice The Smith County Election Commission has rescheduled their May meeting to May 12, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the Smith County Election Office, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and to protect public health, safety and welfare, this meeting will not be open to public access but will be available electronically. To listen in, dial 605-472-5224 from any phone and when prompted, enter the access code followed by the pound sign 544376#. This meeting will be for the purpose of appointing poll workers for the August 6, 2020 Election, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 05-07-20(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville ABC Board will meet Monday, May 11, 2020 at 5:45 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss any concerns regarding beer licenses. All interested citizens are invited. James M. Gibbs, Mayor 05-07-20(1t)