Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/14/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Garland Kerry George Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of April, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Garland Kerry George, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of April, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of April, 2020. Signed Amanda B. George, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Kyle B. Heckman, Attorney 5-7-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF James Edward Sells Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of April, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of James Edward Sells, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of April, 2020. Signed Barbara Davenport, Co-Personal Representative Sandy Tubb, Co-Personal Representative Mark Sells, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 5-7-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Opal Dean Smith Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamenary in respect to the estate of Opal Dean Smith, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of April, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of May, 2020. Signed Reggie Hubert Smith, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney 5-14-2t

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County, Tennessee Smith County Highway Department is accepting bids for the resurfacing of Hartsville Pike from SR-80 to Massey Road, Project Length 1.700 miles. Bids should be submitted by June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – Hartsville Pike” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the resurfacing of Hartsville Pike from SR-80 to Massey Road described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, as amended by Chapter 9, and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977. In accordance with TCA 62-6- 449(b) all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be opened or considered. 80SAR1-S8-014 S.A. 80042 (1) Hartsville Pike Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Smith County Highway Department 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). Steve Coble, Superintendent Smith County Highway Department 05-14-20(2t)

UCEMC NOTICE OF DIRECTORS TO BE ELECTED In accordance with Article IV, Section 4.05 of the Bylaws of the Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, hereinafter called “cooperative,” notice is given of three impending vacancies on the Cooperative’s Board of Directors due to expiring terms of three incumbent directors. One directorate term will expire in District One and one director will be elected or re-elected from District One. One directorate term will expire in District Two and one director will be elected or re-elected from District Two. One directorate term will expire in District Four and one director will be elected or re-elected from District Four. Directorate District No. One consists of the areas served by the cooperative in Dekalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson Counties. Directorate District No. Two consists of the areas served by the cooperative in Putnam and White Counties. Directorate District No. Four consists of the areas served by the cooperative in Jackson County. Any member meeting the qualifi cations for director as specifi ed in Article IV, Section 4.02, of the Cooperative’s Bylaws may petition to become a candidate for election to the Board of Directors. Any candidate for director must fi le a qualifying petition with the Secretary of the Cooperative, Alan Pippin, or with the Cooperative’s General Manager, Jimmy Gregory, on or before June 14, 2020. Qualifying petition forms and copies of the Cooperative’s Bylaws and the Board’s Policy Governing Directorate Election activities are available by a request to any cooperative offi ce located at: 1794 West Broad Street, Cookeville, TN 38503; Tel. 931-528-5449 320 Celina Highway, Livingston, TN 38570; Tel. 931-823-1213 1085 N. Grundy Quarles Highway, Gainesboro, TN 38562; Tel. 931-268-2123 138 Gordonsville Highway, South Carthage, TN 37030; Tel. 615-735-2940 907 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030; 615-735-3208 or 800-261-2940 All petition packages will be issued from UCEMC’s Corporate Offi ce, 907 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030. A Credentials Committee, appointed, meeting, and acting in accordance with Article IV, Section 4.07 of the Cooperative’s Bylaws, will determine the eligibility of each petitioner to become a qualifi ed candidate. If required to comply with Article IV, Section 4.11 of the Cooperative’s Bylaws, a District Directorate Election will be held on August 29, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM in the cooperative’s offi ce in each directorate district. EEO Employer/Vet/Disability ####

NOTICE Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the property assessment records of Smith County will be available for public inspection at Suite 106 at the Turner Building of Smith County Courthouse during normal business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place. The Smith County Board of Equalization will begin its annual session to examine and equalize the county assessments on June 1, 2020. THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR 2020 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2020 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE JUNE 30, 2020. The Board will meet each weekday from the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Suite 106 of Turner Bldg. of Smith County Courthouse. Any owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the County Board of Equalization must appear before said Board at this time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner bearing the owner’s written authorization. Failure to appear and appeal an assessment will result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal. 05-14-20(1T)

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to install a 295-foot self-support telecommunications tower located at 40 Woodard Lane, Riddleton, Smith County, Tennessee 37151 (36° 18’ 19.78” North and 86° 1’ 0.0” West). Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) fi ling number is A1157906. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the fi ling number. Environmental concerns may be raised by fi ling a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online fi lings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to fi le a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Jenny Guest, Terracon, 13050 Eastgate Park Way Suite 101 Louisville, Kentucky 40223, 502-365-9702 or jenny.guest@terracon.com. PUBLIC NOTICE 05-14-20(1t)