Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/21/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Opal Dean Smith Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamenary in respect to the estate of Opal Dean Smith, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of April, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of May, 2020. Signed Reggie Hubert Smith, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney 5-14-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Jane Sutton Mason Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Jane Sutton Mason, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of May, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of May, 2020. Signed Lavelia Kelly, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 5-21-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jerry Eugene Smith Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jerry Eugene Smith, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of May, 2020. Signed Frank Smith, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Zach Taylor, Attorney 5-21-2t

________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County, Tennessee Smith County Highway Department is accepting bids for the resurfacing of Hartsville Pike from SR-80 to Massey Road, Project Length 1.700 miles. Bids should be submitted by June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – Hartsville Pike” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the resurfacing of Hartsville Pike from SR-80 to Massey Road described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, as amended by Chapter 9, and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977. In accordance with TCA 62-6-449(b) all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be opened or considered. 80SAR1-S8-014S.A. 80042 (1) Hartsville Pike Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Smith County Highway Department 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). Steve Coble, Superintendent Smith County Highway Department 05-14-20(2t)

________________________

The Smith Utility District 2019 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confidence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on June 4th, 2020. Call (615) 735-2793 to request a copy of the CCR. 05-21-20(2T)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville will have the following meetings on Tuesday, May 26, 2020: Personnel Committee will meet at 5:00. This meeting will be to address any personnel issues. Audit Committee will meet at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to address any fi nancial concerns. A budget workshop to discuss the FY 2020/2021 budget will be held at the conclusion of the audit committee meeting. These meeting will be held in the Civic Center to ensure proper social distancing and number of people. The recordings of these meetings will be posted on our website, www.townofgordonsville.com James M. Gibbs, Mayor 05-21-20(1t)

________________________

INVITATION TO BID TOWN OF GORDONSVILLE SEWER COLLECTION SYSTEM EXPANSION – PHASE V This project consists of the excavation and installation of approximately 2,000 LF of new 8-inch diameter gravity sewer line and 9 manholes for the Agee Drive Area for the Town of Gordonsville, TN. The construction and installation includes all materials, labor, equipment, controls, appurtenances, and all other items necessary to complete the work. Sealed bids will be received by the Town of Gordonsville, 63 East Main Street, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 until 2:00 p.m. (C.D.T.), Thursday, June 4, 2020, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Each Bidder shall note that any request for interpretation regarding the plans, specifications or other bidding documents shall be received at least five (5) days prior (Friday, May 29, 2020) to the date fixed for the opening of bids. All bids must be made out on the Bid Form found in the Contract Documents. The instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Specifications and other bidding instruments may be examined at the following locations: Town of Gordonsville Warren and Associates Engineering, PLLC 63 East Main Street 109 Pennsylvania Avenue Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 Questions concerning the plans or bidding documents should be directed to the attention of Jerry B. Warren, P.E. of Warren and Associates, Telephone: 615-444-2996, Fax: 615-444-2961. Copies of the bidding instruments may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office in Lebanon, Tennessee for the non-refundable fee of $100 per set. With his bid, each Bidder must deposit security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, subject to the conditions stated in the Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Labor and Material Bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract sum will be required of the successful Contractor. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after bid opening. All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by Chapter 6 of Title 62 of the Tennessee Codes Annotated). In accordance with Tennessee Codes Annotated 62-6-119, no bid will be opened unless the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid provides the following information: the Contractor’s license number, the date of the license’s expiration, and a quotation of that part of his classification applying to the bid. In the case of joint ventures, this information must be provided by each party submitting the bid. Funding for this project is provided by USDA Rural Development, and all associated requirements will need to be satisfied. The successful Bidder must agree to fully complete the project within 180 consecutive calendar days from and including the day of issuance of the Notice to Proceed from the Town of Gordonsville. Bidder must agree to pay, as liquidated damages, the sum of $1,000.00 per each calendar day thereafter as hereinafter provided. The Town of Gordonsville reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bids, to evaluate bids and to accept any bid which, in the Owner’s opinion, may be in the best interest of the Owner. No contract is given or implied to the successful Bidder until the project is fully funded and a written contract is offered by the Town of Gordonsville and signed by all parties. 05-21-20(1t)

________________________

I, Brandan Greene, have this 2004 Homestead Trailer with the VIN#5HADC182XGN052056 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-265-6508. 05-21-20(1t)

________________________

Public Notice Smith County Landfill is taking bids for a certifi ed mechanic to rebuild the engine and transmission on a 725 articulated off road haul truck. If you have any questions, please call the landfill at 615-735-1941. Please mail sealed bids to 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030. The bid opening will be held at the Turner Building 5/27/20 @ 10:00 A.M. 05-21-20(1t)