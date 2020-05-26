Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/28/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Jane Sutton Mason Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Jane Sutton Mason, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of May, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of May, 2020. Signed Lavelia Kelly, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 5-21-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jerry Eugene Smith Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jerry Eugene Smith, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of May, 2020. Signed Frank Smith, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Zach Taylor, Attorney 5-21-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF I.H. Wilmore Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of I.H. Wilmore, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of May, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of May, 2020. Signed Marilyn Johnson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 5-28-2t

________________________

The Smith Utility District 2019 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confidence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on June 4th, 2020. Call (615) 735-2793 to request a copy of the CCR. 05-21-20(2T)

________________________