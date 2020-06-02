Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/04/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Peggy Ann Tisdale Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Peggy Ann Tisdale, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of May, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of May, 2020. Signed Bernie Franklin, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-4-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Willie D. Tisdale Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Willie D. Tisdale, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of May, 2020. Signed Bernie Franklin, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-4-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF I.H. Wilmore Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of I.H. Wilmore, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of May, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of May, 2020. Signed Marilyn Johnson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 5-28-2t

I, Marcus Kennedy, have this 2008 ROKE with this VIN#5RYMC51218S052414 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 629-202-9025. 06-04-20(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinance: Ordinance # 20-409 – Adopting the annual operating budget and tax rate for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021. The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Hollis Mullinax – Mayor 06-04-20(1t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Copy Paper. Bid forms with the specifi cations may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Central Office of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-04-20(2t)

Public Notice The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have a public hearing scheduled for Monday, June 15, 2020 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following: A special exception for the establishment of a multi-family structure in a C-2 zoning district for property located on Old Highway 53 (Ricky Dixon Request). A special exception for the establishment of a multi-family structure in a C-1 zoning district for property located at 74 Lebanon Highway further described as Map 053, Parcel 032.02 (Josh Kirby Request). The public hearing will begin at 6:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: tlee@ucdd.org Grover Ellenburg Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals 06-04-20(1t)

The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Janitorial Supplies. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Office of the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. NOTICE TO BID 06-04-20(2t)

Smith County Fire Department is taking sealed bids on a new tanker/pumper. You may pick up proposal specifications at the Smith County Mayors office or call 615-735-2294 to have a copy emailed to you. The bids will be opened 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 22nd at The Turner Building 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN. Notice to Bid 06-04-20(1t)

I, Gabrielle Hathaway, have this 4×8 Haul Master cargo trailer with this VIN#L4WC1H814JA190207 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 530-828-4582. 06-04-20(2t)

Public Notice The Town of Gordonsville will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, June 08, 2020; 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing is to solicit public comment on ORDINANCE NO: 20- 05-11-2: An ordinance requiring the use of portable toilets for construction sites in the Town of Gordonsville. All interested citizens are invited to attend. James Gibbs, Mayor 06-04-20(1t)

Public Notice Carthage City Council: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 6:00 p.m. meeting will be conducted in person at the Chamber of Commerce following CDC guidelines and practicing social distancing. Carthage City Planning Commission: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 5:30 p.m. will be conducted via Zoom conference. Town of Carthage BZA: Monday, June 15, 2020, will be held “virtual” zoom meeting as allowed by Gov. Lee’s Executive Orders 16 & 34. The meeting will be to consider a sign variance pursuant to City Ordinance # P-20191113 for Walmart, located at 125 Myers St, Carthage. The request is for an increase in collective sign face area by variance of 118.93 sq. ft. Consistent with Executive Order 16 & 34, a recording of the meeting will be published to the general public within 2-days of the meeting. 06-04-20(1t) Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor