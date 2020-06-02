OBIT: Carol Carmack

Mrs. Carol Carmack, a homemaker of the Russell Hill community, died peacefully Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had made her home since July 25, 2017. She was 84 and suffered from dementia.

Funeral services by Pastor Teresa Brooks of Georgia were conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, May 26th, from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Davis Cemetery in the Russell Hill community of Macon County.

The second of six children born to the late Rufus Litteral, who died in 1994 at the age of 82, and Sally Lorene Duke Litteral, who died in 1991 at the age of 77, Mrs. Carmack was born Carol Christine Litteral in Nashville on September 13, 1935. At the time of her parents’ death they resided in Camden in Benton County, Tennessee.

Mrs. Carmack was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Litteral Carmack, Ruth Litteral Wallace, and three brothers, Jack Litteral, Eugene Litteral and Billy Ray Litteral.

In December of 1959 she was united in marriage to Livingston, Tennessee native William Thomas “Billy” Carmack, who preceded her in death on February 11, 1998 at the age of 61, following thirty eight years of marriage.

They were preceded in death by a son, James Dale Carmack, who died at the age of 16 on September 22, 1977 as the result of a two vehicle automobile accident in Pleasant Shade on the night of September 21, 1977.

Mrs. Carmack, in her younger years, was employed at the Texas Boot Company in Hartsville.

She was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving are her five children, Patty Carmack Rottero of Alexandria, Jackie Ann Carmack Adams and husband, Wayne, of Beaumont, Texas, Stevie Paige and wife, Bonita, of Koutze, Texas, William Thomas “Junior” Carmack of the Wartrace Creek community and Lisa Carmack Krug and husband, Jeff, of Debary, Florida; eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

The Carmack family requests memorials to the Davis Cemetery Mowing Fund.

