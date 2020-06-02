OBIT: Clifton Granstaff

Mr. Clifton Granstaff, age 79, of Brush Creek, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, with his wife Frances Granstaff, his family, and his little dog, “Wilson”, by his side. Clifton will be cremated and the family will have a private memorial at a later date.

“As you pass from this physical lifetime, we wonder where we go after breath has left our bodies. Your memory burns brightly in our hearts, and as long as we remember you, you will live on. Go your way in peace.”

Any donations on Clifton’s behalf can be made to the American Red Cross where he donated blood for over 30 years while working at DuPont in Old Hickory.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Granstaff family.

BASS OF GORDONSVILLE