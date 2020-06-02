OBIT: James “Jim” Moss

James Grady “Jim” Moss, age 74, of Alexandria, died Friday evening, May 22, 2020, at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon. Born May 9, 1946, he was the son of the late Grady and Johnnie Lee Fletcher Moss. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Janette George Moss, Nov. 19, 2019 and by sisters, Ruth Dunn and Rose Lee Braswell. Jim was a farmer and construction worker and was a member of Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his sons, Randy Moss and his wife, Kim, and Greg Moss and his wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Ashlee (Nathan) Thomason, Whitney (Andy) Brelje, Jada Moss and Allen Moss; great grandchildren, Grady, Emma and Wade Thomason, Thomas, Will and Anna Brelje; sisters, Ruby Gibbs, Betty McMillen, Martha Payne and Margaret Jackson; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment were conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at Brush Creek Memorial Gardens with Bro. Tim Diffenderfer and Bro. Nathan Thomason officiating.

HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318