OBIT: Jimmy Allmon

Mr. Jimmy Charles Allmon, age 80, of Mt. Juliet and formerly a Smith County native, died Friday, May 29, 2020, after his illness lasted over a 6 year period.

Jimmy was born January 12, 1940 in New Middleton to the late Auline Wills Allmon and Omar Allmon. He was also preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Donald Small, and step-daughter, Kelli Pitman.

Jimmy was a 1958 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He went to work for Alladin Industries after he finished high school for several years. In 1977 he went to work for Servemotion and retired from there in 2003. He joined the U.S. Army in 1962. He was then transferred to the TN National Guard where he received honorable discharge in 1968. Jimmy was a charter member of the Chik-Fil-A Coffee Club in Mt. Juliet. He was a member of the American Legion Post 88 in Donelson and a member of the Beckwith Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet.

Mr. Allmon is survived by wife of 38 years, Becky Paschall Allmon; two step-sons, Mike Malone and Bob Malone; step-daughter, Beth Malone (Tim Loftis) Kemp; step son-in-law, Randy Pitman; four step grandsons, Dustin (Megan) Malone, Drew (Shelby) Kemp, Chase (Zuzzell) Malone, and Jack Pitman; three step granddaughters, Kelsi Pitman, Catlin Malone, and Demi Kemp; three step great-grandsons, Jax Malone, Cooper Kemp, and Cam Malone; two step great-granddaughters, Jordan “JoJo” Swann and Savanna Malone; numerous cousins.

Graveside services and interment for Mr. Allmon were conducted on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 3PM at the Union Hill Cemetery with Bro. Danny Tomlinson officiating.

Donations may be made to the Beckwith Missionary Baptist Church, 3730 E. Division St, Mt. Juliet, TN, 37122.

