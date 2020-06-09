Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/11/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF James Lillard Bass, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of James Lillard Bass, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 21st day of May, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of June, 2020. Signed James David Bass, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James David Bass, Attorney 6-11-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Peggy Ann Tisdale Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Peggy Ann Tisdale, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of May, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of May, 2020. Signed Bernie Franklin, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-4-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Willie D. Tisdale Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of May, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Willie D. Tisdale, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of May, 2020. Signed Bernie Franklin, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-4-2t

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Copy Paper. Bid forms with the specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Central Office of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 06-04-20(2t)

The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for Janitorial Supplies. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Office of the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. NOTICE TO BID 06-04-20(2t)

I, Gabrielle Hathaway, have this 4×8 Haul Master cargo trailer with this VIN#L4WC1H814JA190207 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 530-828-4582. 06-04-20(2t)

Public Notice The Smith County Election Commission will meet June 16, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of appointing poll workers for the August 6, 2020 Election, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 06-11-20(1t)

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 06-11-20(1t)

NOTICE FOR COMMISSIONER APPOINTMENT Two vacancies will exist on August 31, 2020, on the DeKalb Utility District’s Board of Commissioners due to the expiration of the term of Paul D. “Danny” Bass serving Smith County and the expiration of the term of Hugh Washer serving DeKalb County on the District’s board. The Board plans to certify a list of three nominees to the Smith County Mayor and three nominees to the DeKalb County Mayor to fill these vacancies at its regular meeting on July 2, 2020. A customer may submit a name for consideration by the Board for the list of nominees. Any names to be considered should be provided to the District’s General Manager at least one week before this meeting. Qualifications for nominees can be found at T.C.A. 7-82-307(a)(3), 7-82-308(d), 7-82-607, and 8-18-101. DeKalb Utility District is an equal opportunity provider and employer. 06-11-20(1t)