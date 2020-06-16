Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/18/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF James Lillard Bass, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of James Lillard Bass, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 21st day of May, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of June, 2020. Signed James David Bass, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James David Bass, Attorney 6-11-2t

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on November 10, 2015, by BRIAN L. BRINKMEIER and STELLA LEE ANN WILLIAMS AKA STELLA LEEANN BRINKMEIER, husband and wife. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, at Book 298, Page 12 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2014 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CLH036674TNAB. Sale Date and Location: July 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book 5, Page 169, and commonly known as 125 Switchboard Road, Brush Creek, Smith County, TN 38547. Property Address: 125 Switchboard Road, Brush Creek, Smith County, TN 38547. Tax Map Identification No.: 105-003.02 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number). Parties Interested: Republic Finance, LLC (Book 328, Page 107); Midland Funding, LLC (Book 361, Page 131). All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require. The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. This the 9th day of June, 2020. Anthony R. Steele, Trustee Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C. P. O. Box 2428 Knoxville, TN 37901 (865) 637-1980 Publication Dates: June 18, 25, and July 2, 2020. 6-18-3t Anthony R. Steele, Trustee Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C. P. O. Box 2428 Knoxville, TN 37901 (865) 637-1980 Publication Dates: June 18, 25, and July 2, 2020.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Dorothy Jean Gibbs Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Dorothy Jean Gibbs, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of June, 2020. Signed Franklin C. Jones, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 6-18-2t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: FRANCES EUGENE MARTIN, DECEASED JONATHAN M. TINSLEY, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2209 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on June 1, 2020, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 11th day of July, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Second (2nd)Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 161 McClures Bend Lane, Carthage, and described as follows: MAP: 41 Group: PARCEL: 012.00 A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 2nd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Being 2.55 acres, more or less, as shown on the Boundary Survey for the Estate of Frances Eugene Martin, of record in Plat CABD267, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description. This is IMPROVED property known as 161 McClures Bend, Carthage, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 12th day of June, 2020. Jonathan M. Tinsley Attorney for Estate of Frances Eugene Martin Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 6-18-3t

Public Notice Report of the Director of the Division of Local Government Finance We have reviewed the budget submitted to our offi ce by the DeKalb Utility District for the fi scal year ending June 30, 2021, and it appears that its budget revenues will be suffi cient to meet anticipated cash expenditures for the fi scal year. Betsy Knotts, Director June 11, 2020 06-18-20(1t)

I, James Overla, have this 2008 Pontiac G5 with this VIN#IG2AL18F587192677 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-3410. 06-18-20(1t)

The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 1000 flash Drives. We need bids on 128GB and 256GB flash drives and we will select which size we buy based on price. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30th , 2020. via emailing Norma Mitchell at mitchelln@smithcoedu.net, Smith County Board of Education. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. NOTICE TO BID 06-18-20(2t)

The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 1200 Chromebooks. Bid forms with specifications may be obtained via emailing Terry Woodard, Smith County Board of Education at Terry@smithcoedu.net. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 30th , 2020, via emailing Norma Mitchell at mitchelln@ smithcoedu.net, Smith County Board of Education. No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. NOTICE TO BID 06-18-20(2t)

Public Notice 06-18-20(2t) South Side Utility District’s 2019 Water Quality Report will be in the July 2nd issue of the Carthage Courier and will be displayed at the office located at 251 JMZ Dr. and at local libraries. This report will not be direct mailed to customers.

I, Lawrence Pealo, have this 2003 Suzuki with this VIN#JS1VP53A332101345 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 629-999-1019. 06-18-20(1t)