Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/02/20

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Shirley Lee BowserNotice is hereby given that on the 17th day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Shirley Lee Bowser, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of March, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of June, 2020. Signed Jan Franklin, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Gloria Jean Evins, Attorney 6-25-2t

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on November 10, 2015, by BRIAN L. BRINKMEIER and STELLA LEE ANN WILLIAMS AKA STELLA LEEANN BRINKMEIER, husband and wife. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, at Book 298, Page 12 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2014 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CLH036674TNAB. Sale Date and Location: July 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Book 5, Page 169, and commonly known as 125 Switchboard Road, Brush Creek, Smith County, TN 38547. Property Address: 125 Switchboard Road, Brush Creek, Smith County, TN 38547. Tax Map Identification No.: 105-003.02 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number). Parties Interested: Republic Finance, LLC (Book 328, Page 107); Midland Funding, LLC (Book 361, Page 131). All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require. The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. This the 9th day of June, 2020. Anthony R. Steele, Trustee Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C. P. O. Box 2428 Knoxville, TN 37901 (865) 637-1980 Publication Dates: June 18, 25, and July 2, 2020. 6-18-3t Anthony R. Steele, Trustee Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C. P. O. Box 2428 Knoxville, TN 37901 (865) 637-1980 Publication Dates: June 18, 25, and July 2, 2020.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert Ernest Bryant Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of June, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Robert Ernest Bryant, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of April, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of June, 2020. Signed Erik Glenn Bryant, Co-Personal Representative Donald Tracy Jarrell, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robert Preston Bramlett, Attorney 7-2-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Walter Lee Cook, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Walter Lee Cook, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 8th day of June, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of June, 2020. Signed Sarah Dean Cook, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 7-2-2t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: TOMMIE LEONA DEDMON, DECEASED APRIL MICHELLE ARMSTRONG, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2265 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on December 6, 2019, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 25th day of July, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Nineteenth (19th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 46 Potter Road, W., Alexandria, and described as follows: MAP:105 Group: PARCEL: 046.01 BEING a tract of land lying in the 19th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, approximately 100’ x 140’ which is bounded on the north by Cora M. Gibbs, et vir; on the west by Potter Road West; and on the south and east by the lands of Velma Agee Rollins, and containing 0.48 acres more or less. Being the same land wherein a life estate was conveyed to Tommie (Leona) Dedmon with a remainder interest to her daughter (Vallie) Teresa Dedmon by deed from Ruth Agee, said deed dated October 21, 2015 and recorded in Record Book 305, pages 106-107, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. (Vallie) Teresa Dedmon predeceased Tommie (Leona) Dedmon, dying intestate on April 24, 2019, leaving no spouse or issue. Thus, pursuant to TCA 31-2-104 (b)(2), (Vallie) Teresa Dedmon’s remainder interest was inherited by her mother Tommie (Leona) Dedmon who then owned the entire fee title to said property. Sale will be made for cash. This 26th day of June, 2020. Charles W. McKinney Attorney for Estate of Tommie Leona Dedmon Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 7-2-3t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: FRANCES EUGENE MARTIN, DECEASED JONATHAN M. TINSLEY, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2209 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on June 1, 2020, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 11th day of July, 2020, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Second (2nd)Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 161 McClures Bend Lane, Carthage, and described as follows: MAP: 41 Group: PARCEL: 012.00 A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 2nd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Being 2.55 acres, more or less, as shown on the Boundary Survey for the Estate of Frances Eugene Martin, of record in Plat CABD267, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description. This is IMPROVED property known as 161 McClures Bend, Carthage, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 12th day of June, 2020. Jonathan M. Tinsley Attorney for Estate of Frances Eugene Martin Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 6-18-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF William Houston Miller Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of William Houston Miller, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of December, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of June, 2020. Signed Peyton Rochelle, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 7-2-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Arthur Lee Ray Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of June, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Arthur Lee Ray, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of January, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of June, 2020. Signed Natalie Bruce, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 7-2-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Leslie Jean Shearl Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of June, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Leslie Jean Shearl, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of May, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of June, 2020. Signed Jessica N. Shearl, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney 7-2-2t

I, Jason Smith, have in my possession a 2005 Ford 500 (red) vin # 1FAFP23175G148611. If anyone knows anything about this car please contact me at 615-480-0841. 7-2-1tpd

Public Notice The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, July 2nd, has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 9th at 6:00 p.m. 07-02-20(1t)

The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Smith County Ag Center Small Room, 159 Ag Center Ln., Carthage, TN 37030 @ 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Bryce H Bryant for property located at 81 Whitefield Ln, Carthage, TN, specifically known as tax map 051, parcel 018.06. This variance is to approve a 15’ side setback variance to build a shop building. The parcel is zoned A1 (Agricultural). All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Office at 615-735-3418. Public Notice 07-02-20(1t)

Public Notice The Smith County Election Commission will meet July 9, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 07-02-20(1t)

I, Jed Cleghorn, have this BMW X3 with this VIN#WBXPC93417WF08807 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-450-8073. 07-02-20(1t)

Public Notice The 25 Utility District’s regular meeting on July 6th has been canceled. 07-02-20(1t)