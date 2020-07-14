OBIT: William “Bill” Williams

William Harold “Bill” Williams, age 75, died Wednesday evening at NHC Healthcare in Smithville.

Born March 21, 1945 in Nashville, he was the son of the late Jesse and Allie Moore Williams. He was preceded in death by brothers, J.C. Williams, Edward Lee (Red) Williams and George Kenneth Williams; sisters, Roxie Little, Elsie Gilbert and Etheleen Wills and a stepson, Barry Ford, Jr.

Bill was a veteran of the US Army and a skilled carpenter. He is survived by his children, Becky Stroll of Pegram, Johnny Williams and Roxie Martin, both of Alexandria, Judy (Brad) Askew of Watertown; stepson, Timothy Ford; mother of his children, Linda Williams of Alexandria; grandchildren, Kayla Watley, Tayler Martin, Madison Askew, Claire Stroll; great grandchildren, Oaklee and Rylee Watley; step-children, Steven and Ryan Ford, Chasity, Autumn, Heather and Amber Ford; brother, Harry Joe Williams of Baxter; sister, Josephine Rhoads of Nashville; nephew, Henry (Courtney) Williams of Illinois; great nephew, Jonah Williams and many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Dusty Desimone officiating. Pallbearers, Brad Askew, Robert Watley, Mike Wills, Henry Williams, PeeWee Askew, Ricky Baker, Harry Joe Williams. Interment will be at Union Hill Cemetery.

