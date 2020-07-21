OBIT: Ruth Green

Ms. Ruth Williams Green, age 77, of Carthage died at 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning, July 12, 2020, at her Elm Street home with her family at her bedside. She was under the care of HighPoint Hospice of Gallatin who pronounced her deceased at 1:20 p.m.

Ms. Green was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services were conducted Tuesday morning, July 14th, with Bobby Watts delivering the eulogy. Burial followed in section two of the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Born Barbara Ruth Williams in the Monoville community on January 30, 1943, she was one of two daughters of the late Elsie Marie Baker Williams, who died at the age of 76 on June 2, 1996, and Luther Clay Williams.

Ms. Green was formerly employed at the Smith County Memorial Hospital and at the Hartsville Nuclear Plant.

She was saved at an early age and at the time of her death was a member of the North Carthage Baptist Church.

Ms. Green was a member of the 1962 class at Smith County High School.

Surviving is her daughter, Sissy Green, of Carthage; son, Michael Green and wife, Shelia, of the Rome community; sister, Ann Williams Oldham and husband, Jerry, of Chattanooga; like a daughter, Jan Whitehair Presley, of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Brandon Green and wife, Amy, of the Pleasant Shade community, Kristy Green of the Granville community; two great-grandchildren, Emily Green and Savannah Green, both of Santa Clarita, California; nieces, Muffy Chambers & husband, Greg, and their daughter, Brynlee, Jana Williams & husband, Travis, and their sons, Gavin & Jaxon, all of Chattanooga; caregivers, Belinda Watts and Jo Sponaugle.

The Green family requests memorials to the Smith County Humane Society.

