Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/20/20

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, Marsha Gregory-Black (now deceased) and George Black executed a Deed of Trust to Robert L. McDonald, Trustee, dated March 11, 2010, of record in Book 219, Page 546, as amended in Book 357, Page 639, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to secure an indebtedness evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of CedarStone Bank, hereinafter referred to as the “Deed of Trust”; and WHEREAS, said conveyance was made for the purpose of securing the payment of certain sums as evidenced by a Promissory Note payable to the order of CedarStone Bank; and, WHEREAS, Byron M. Gill was appointed Substitute Trustee by instrument dated July 28, 2020, of record in Book 381, Page 113, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust provided that in the event of default in payment of the Promissory Note and interest when due, the entire indebtedness shall, at the option of the legal owner or holder of the Note, become due and payable immediately; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the Promissory Note, and the indebtedness is now due and in default, and the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire balance to now be due and payable, demand for payment having been made and refused, the Deed of Trust containing a power of sale in the event of default, the legal owner and holder of the Note has instructed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust and Appointment of Substitute Trustee, Byron M. Gill will, on the 9th day of September, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., local time, offer for sale at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee, to the last, highest, and best bidder for cash, free from all rights and equities of redemption, homestead, dower, and of all other rights of exemptions of every kind as provided in the Deed of Trust, the following tract or parcel of land situated and lying in Smith County, Tennessee, together with all appurtenances and improvements thereunto belonging, which property is more particularly described as follows: Being located in the 17th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee on the north side of Rural Academy Lane, and being a portion of the property found in Deed Book 149, page 448, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 95, Parcel 6.11, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the north margin of Rural Academy Lane, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Charles O. Hall; thence leaving road with line of Hall, North 16 degrees 32 minutes 33 seconds West 739.40 feet to an iron rod; thence severing the Jones property North 87 degrees 53 minutes 42 seconds East 222.15 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Billy Butler South 6 degrees 31 minutes 38 seconds east 646.96 feet to an iron rod in the north margin of Rural Academy Lane; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 19 degrees, 27 minutes, 54 seconds, a radius of 264.00 feet, a tangent length of 45.28 feet, and a chord of south 50 degrees 56 minutes 23 seconds West 89.26 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 89.69 feet; thence South 41 degrees 12 minutes 26 seconds West 23.85 feet to the point of beginning containing 2.51 acres more or less by survey of Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated June 18, 1999. AND Land in the 17th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, described as follows: Beginning at an iron rod in the northwest margin of Rural Academy Lane, same being the southeast corner of this tract and the southwest corner of Tract #11 of the King property (5.85 acres as per survey of same date), also being 343.04 feet southwest of the southwest corner of James Dodd as you measure along said margin; thence with said margin South 41 degrees 12 minutes 26 seconds West 113.00 feet to an iron rod in thsaid margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #9 of the King property (10.91 acres as per survey of same date) North 28 degrees 57 minutes 57 seconds West 1093.99 feet to an iron rod; thence North 46 degrees 50 minutes 49 seconds East 370.13 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #11 South 16 degrees 32 minutes 33 seconds East 1173.86 feet to the point of beginning containing 5.79 acres more or less and being Tract #10 on survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated February 18, 1998. Being the same property conveyed to Marsha L. Gregory by Warranty Deed from Charles O. Hall and wife, Janet G. Hall, dated November 30, 2007, of record in Book 183, Page 252, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Further reference is made to Quit Claim Deed from George Francis Black to Marsha Lynn Black dated June 30, 2016, of record in Book 306, Page 515, said Register’s Office. Further reference is made to Deed of Trust of record in Book 219, Page 546, as modified in Book 357, Page 639, and Appointment of Substitute Trustee of record in Book 381, Page 113, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Marsha Gregory-Black and George Black were divorced July 1, 2016. The said Marsha Gregory-Black is now deceased. Marsha L. Gregory, Marsha Gregory-Black, and Marsha Lynn Black are one and the same person. The street address of this property is 166 Rural Academy Lane, Brush Creek, TN 38547. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above. The Substitute Trustee will make deed to the purchaser in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose and/or any tenant(s) rights in possession. Lienholders: CedarStone Bank; Donnavon Vasek, Esq., William M. Barrick Interested parties: Any occupant of the real property; Shonda Walker; Lynnette Perkey; Jason Gregory; and any unknown heirs of Marsha Gregory-Black If the highest bidder is unable to comply with the terms of the sale, the undersigned reserves the right to sell the property to the next highest bidder able to comply or to readvertise the sale if he so chooses. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. This 7th day of August, 2020. Byron M. Gill, Substitute Trustee Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds, PLLC 109 North Castle Heights Avenue Lebanon, TN 37087 (615) 443-8773 8-13-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jack Fitzpatrick Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of August, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jack Fitzpatrick, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of July, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of August, 2020. Signed Terry Scott Fitzpatrick, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky Bellar, Attorney 8-20-2t

________________________

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE JOSHUA R. HOLDEN, Successor Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on October 29, 2012, by Robert E. Prashaw, Jr., which appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, at Book 255, Page 113 (“Deed of Trust”), to which instrument specific reference is hereby made, will sell for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, SouthEast Bank f/k/a Community Bank of the Cumberlands, the property described below. Sale Date and Location: September 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. local time at the front door of the Courthouse in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. Property Description: Abbreviated description per T.C.A. § 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described fully in that certain Warranty Deed at Deed Book 150, Page 180, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, and commonly known as 37 Ward Hollow Road, Brush Creek, Smith County, Tennessee 38547. This sale also includes the affixed manufactured home identified as a 2001 Palm 7601 Mobile Home, VIN# PH234565, per Affidavit of Affixation recorded at Book 255, Page 118, with the Smith County Register of Deeds Office. Property Address: 37 Ward Hollow Road, Brush Creek, Smith County, Tennessee 38547. Tax Map Identification No.: 097-030.11 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number). Parties Interested: Personal Finance Company LLC, Book 276, Page 407. All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, including warranty for a particular purpose. The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. The right is reserved to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. The Successor Trustee also reserves the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at his option. The Beneficiary may become the purchaser at the sale. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. The Successor Trustee may sell the above described real property together as a whole or in lots, parcels, or tracts, as announced at the sale, and no such successive sales shall exhaust the power of sale. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. This the 11th day of August, 2020. Joshua R. Holden, Successor Trustee Winchester, Sellers, Foster & Steele, P.C. P. O. Box 2428 Knoxville, TN 37901 (865) 637-1980 8-20-3t Publication Dates: August 20, 27 and September 3, 2020

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Kenneth Lee Thomas Watson Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of August, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Kenneth Lee Thomas Watson, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of July, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of August, 2020. Signed Steven Myers, Personal Representative Signed Ruth Ann Myers, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 8-13-2t

________________________

Smith County Landfill is accepting bids for a 30 ton, off road, articulated haul truck. Deadline to turn in bids is August 25th by 10:00 A.M., this is when the bid opening starts. Please bring or send bids to 122 Turner High Cr. Carthage, TN 37030. For more information call the land field director Johnny Lee at 615-588-1050. Public Notice 08-13-20(2t)

________________________

Public Notice The tipping fees at Smith County Landfill will change to $45 per ton beginning September 1st.08-13-20(3t)

________________________

ELECTION NOTICE TO DISTRICT 6 (CARTHAGE) VOTERS Due to a recent vacancy for County Commission in District 6 (Carthage), an election will be held on November 3, 2020 to fill this position for the unexpired term. Petitions may be picked up NOW at the Election Commission Office in Carthage. The last day to qualify is Wednesday, September 9 at 12:00 NOON . Withdrawal deadline is NOON, September 12, 2020. SMITH COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 Phone 615-735-8241 • Fax 615-735-8253 Website: www.smithcountyelection.com Neal Hall, Chairman • Anne Waggoner, Secretary Janice Lynch, Commissioner • Rob Goodrow, Commissioner • Donnie Dennis, Commissioner Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator of Elections 08-20-20(1t)

________________________

NON-DISCRIMINATION NOTICE SMITH COUNTY HEALTH & REHABILITATION Is proud to comply with the provisions of The Civil Rights Act of 1964, the 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the Age Discrimination Act of 1975. All admissions, applicants, and services will be considered without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age or disability. EOE August 20 08-20-20(1T)

________________________

Notice to Bid The Town of Gordonsville Fire Department is soliciting bids for a breathing air system (compressor). Bid specifications may be obtained or viewed at Gordonsville City Hall, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sealed bids must be received at City Hall no later than 4:00 p.m. on August 31, 2020; at which time bids will be opened. The Town of Gordonsville reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. James M. Gibbs, Mayor Daniel Lafevor, Fire Chief 08-20-20(1t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE – SMITH COUNTY The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR: MAKE: MODEL: VIN: 2007 Volvo XC90 YV4CY982071399316 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501, Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale.

________________________

Public Notice Please be advised that there is a pending vacancy in the office of Smith County General Sessions Judge due to Judge Michael Collins election to Circuit Court Judge. The Smith County Board of Commissioners will meet in a Special Called Meeting on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Smith County Ag Center to fi ll this vacancy. Names of qualified candidates may be submitted for consideration to Smith County Mayor Jeff Mason at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in this offi ce. Alternatively, any qualified candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualified to fill the vacancy. 08-20-20(2t)