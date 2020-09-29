COMMISSIONER VISITS

Masks Could Keep Students In Classrooms, Principal Tells Officials

During a visit to Gordonsville High School and Gordonsville Elementary School, Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and two state legislators listened to concerns about the education process during the COVID-19 pandemic.

School officials, teachers, even students, were all part of Friday’s conversation.

Flanked by State Senator Mark Pody and State Representative Terri Lynn Weaver, Commission Schwinn arrived at Gordonsville High School shortly after 11 a.m. where several students were absent.

