Obit – David Wayne Gross

David Wayne Gross, age 54, died suddenly from injuries sustained in a UTV accident on September 30th.



David was born January 10th, 1966 to Alice Marie and John Edward Gross. He attended Forks River elementary school and Smith County High School. He enlisted in the National Guard and received an honorable discharge. After being discharged from the military he embarked on a law enforcement career as a police officer. His career spanned 30 plus years at the following departments: Carthage Police Department, 15th Judaical Drug Task Force, South Carthage Police Department, Wilson County Police Department, and Berry Hill Police Department in Nashville. David also served his community for 14 years as an 8th district county commissioner, volunteer for the Forks River Fire Department and was a member of the Carthage Masonic Lodge #14 F&AM.



Mr. Gross is survived by his wife of 22 years, Theresa Gross of Sullivans Bend; mother, Alice Marie Gross of South Carthage; his daughter and son-in-law; Mary Amber Shoulders and Josh Shoulders of Pleasant Shade; son; Jonathan Tyree and daughter-in-law Samantha Tyree of Lebanon; his bothers Charles Gross of Chestnut Mound and Joey (Christie) Gross of Cookeville, his sisters, Mary Reed of Cookeville, Shirley Furusho of San Jose, CA; and Sharon Lohbeck of Morgan Hill, CA.; niece; Carlie Gross, and two nephews, one niece and one grandson.



David’s remains rest at Bass Funeral Home in Carthage. Funeral Services for Mr. Gross are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1PM. Interment will follow in the Gross family graveyard located at 38 Magart Rd., Chestnut Mound.



Visitation will take place Sunday, October 4th between 3 and 7 p.m. and Monday, October 5th between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m, all at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes.



The Gross family has requested in lieu of flowers memorials to Smith County Humane Association or Forks River Volunteer Fire Department.



The Family requests masks be worn when visiting the funeral home.

