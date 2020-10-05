Obit – Mr. Billy Vaughan

Mr. Billy Vaughan, of Hartsville, was pronounced dead on arrival at the age of 37 at the Trousdale Medical Center Saturday evening October 3, 2020 after being found unconscious in his car at the Piggly-Wiggly Store in Hartsville.

Mr. Vaughan will be at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home pending release from the Metro Medical Examiner Office.

The mother, Lynn Reed and father Billy B. Vaughan will make arrangements following the release.

The complete obit will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

